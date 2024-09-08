For those eagerly awaiting the first Production Sale of the noted Loughriscouse Charolais Herd, plans are now in full swing for this elite sale of 10 choice females and one quality service age bull.

The timed auction will take place over the weekend 13-16 September solely on the online platform marteye using the Harrison and Hetherington forum.

Owner Harry Heron has hand picked from the heart of his multi award winning Charolais herd that is known the length and breadth of the country and widely recognised as being consistently one of the top names in the business.

Starting the sale off at Lot number 1 is the much admired Loughriscouse Tamara, a May '22 born daughter of Harestone Hercules, and out of the one of the herds top performing cows Loughriscouse Daphne. This superb prospect has enjoyed great success in the show ring including Intermediate Female Champion at the National Show in Clogher '23 and Reserve Junior Female Champion Balmoral Show of the same year.

Loughriscouse Tannisha was Senior Female Champion at Charolais Future Stars Show 2023 - sells as lot 3 in the sale. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

There are a number of proven show winners featured in the sale including Loughriscouse Tannisha who was Senior Female Champion at Charolais Future Stars 2023 in addition to collecting a red ticket at this year's Balmoral Show. She is sired by Gretnahouse Pouncer and sells as Lot number 3.

Lot 4’s EBV information is outstanding, showing figures of TI +87 and SRI+74. Loughriscouse Terisa is another Gretnahouse Pouncer daughter out of a cow bred at Goldies.

If you are in the market for a Charolais bull ready for work Harry has just the one for you! Lot 11 is a superb son of Harestone Hercules out of a Blelack Digger cow. He has figures worthy of note recording a TI of +53 and SRI +51.

For those wishing to add a cow and calf outfit to your herd there are three excellent females with calves at foot in the sale.

There is one bull included in the Loughriscouse sale sired by Harestone Hercules. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

Harry extends a warm welcome to his viewing day on Saturday 14th September which will be held on farm at 24 Loughries Road, Newtownards. (11am to 4pm).

Harry and Heather Heron founded their herd on the very best genetics they could lay their hands on to include foundation stock from Goldies, Coolnaslee, Brigadoon, Goldstar and Gretnahouse to name just a few. Their attention to quality, depth of pedigree and also beef recording information is exceptional, and their stock would be an asset to any Charolais herd.

Registered bidders can place their bids during the weekend of 13-16th September with the first lot closing at 7pm on the Monday evening.

Full details are now available on line via H&H marteye. Pre sale enquiries can be directed to Harry Heron 07860 505459

James Little H&H 07872840685.