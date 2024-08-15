Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you a past Loughry student or do you know someone who studied food at Loughry Campus?

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) invites past and current Loughry food students and staff to an alumni event on Tuesday 17 September at 6.30pm.

At the next in the series of food alumni events join them for a barbecue and networking event themed around the circular economy and alternative uses for food waste.

Whether you are interested in reminiscing in past adventures, catching up with friends and lecturers, or delving into the world of the circular Economy, this CAFRE food alumni event will have something to offer you.

Join them at CAFRE Loughry Campus on Tuesday 17 September at 6.30pm for a Loughry Food Alumni event focusing on the circular economy. Hear from graduates including Simply Fruit staff Cecil Sloan, Rachel Stothers, Helen Smith and Megan Cole who will be discussing their waste utilisation journey. (Pic: CAFRE)

The September event will feature technical updates from fellow Loughry alumni.

Simply Fruit staff will take attendees through their journey of waste utilisation. They are a leading fruit processing company who are prioritising sustainability and making significant strides across the business. At this event, you can hear how they are now turning waste into innovative products. Speaking at the event will be Loughry graduates Cecil Sloan, Helen Smith, Rachel Stothers and Megan Cole.

Richard Dawson, a Level 5 Packaging Diploma student, will chat through his work with Diageo, a global leader in premium drinks.

Richard will discuss measures to reduce plastic waste and waste through the supply chain.

Fiona Currie from Fareshare will give an insight into how the charity is fighting hunger.

Millions of tonnes of good food is wasted by the UK food industry every year. At the same time, people are struggling to afford to eat. Fareshare work addresses these two issues by redistributing food industry surplus, which would otherwise go to waste, to the people who need it most.

Hayley O’Neill, a Loughry graduate now working as a Food Technologist at CAFRE, will share information on Loughry’s approval for co-location. She will discuss how this could help your business make the most of waste to develop new revenue streams.

Attendees will also have the chance to reminisce by taking a tour of the facilities at Loughry Campus.

The evening commences with a barbecue, pre-booking is essential.

Visit the events section on the CAFRE website to book (www.cafre.ac.uk)