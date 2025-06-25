Loughry Campus celebrates Further Education student success at awards day

This year, 39 Further Education Food students received awards at an awards ceremony at the Cookstown Campus.

Dr Eric Long, as chair of the event, welcomed learners, along with their family and friends to the ceremony on Friday 20 June 2025. Commenting on the proceedings, Dr Long said: “I am especially delighted that our Guest Speaker is Mrs Anna Kirkland. Anna is a past Loughry student, who is now Deputy Senior Technical Manager at Avondale Foods (Craigavon) Ltd. With her extensive knowledge and experience of the agri-food industry, Anna is well placed to address us today.”

Delivering his report as Head of Food Education, Mr Fintan McCann noted that: “All the students being awarded Extended Diploma qualifications are progressing on to Higher Education courses at CAFRE. The learners are continuing their studies on BSc Honours Degrees, Foundation Degrees, Higher Level Apprenticeships, and the new Food and Drink Academy. This demonstrates to me the strong student satisfaction our learners have in our programmes. We are delighted they have a great ambition to succeed.”

Mr Paul McHenry, CAFRE Director, applauded the Level 2 and Level 3 Food and Drink Apprentices who were being recognised for their achievements.

“Apprentices here today are employed in leading companies including ABP Linden Foods, Dunbia, Kettyle Irish Foods, and Lakeland Dairies,” he stated.

Mr McHenry noted: “This day marks the culmination of your hard work, dedication, and perseverance. You should take immense pride in all that you have accomplished. As you continue along your career path, I encourage you to remain committed to ongoing professional development, to enhance your skills and qualifications.”

All the Apprentices receiving awards continue to work in the Northern Ireland (NI) food industry, with many progressing on to higher levels of study at CAFRE.

Mr McCann highlighted the outstanding achievements of five learners who achieved the top grade of triple Distinction star (DDD*) in their OCN NI Level 3 Extended Diploma in Food Technology awards. These students include Aoibheann Devlin from Cookstown, Rachel Moore from Portglenone, Gemma McNeilly from Randalstown, Eloise Ruddell from Moneymore and Lucy Wylie from Dungannon.

Seven students also earned a Certificate in Manufacturing Operations, awarded alongside their Extended Diploma qualification. Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Prizes were awarded to Rachel Moore and Eloise Ruddell for academic excellence. ‘Earn as you learn’ Apprenticeship programmes enable those working in NI food businesses to attain a formal qualification, alongside developing knowledge and practical skills.

“This year top Apprenticeship DAERA awards go to Mark Connolly, a Level 3 Apprentice working with Kettyle Irish Foods and Norest Joka, a Level 2 Apprentice with Dubia,” reported Mr McCann.

In her address to the audience, Mrs Kirkland fondly recalled her time spent studying at Loughry Campus.

An eager 16-year-old, Anna embarked on her journey into the Food Industry first applying to the Level 3 course, as recommended by her brother Stuart.

During her Level 3 programme Anna completed a period of work placement with Simply Fruit which proved to shape her career. She completed her studies and progressed on to the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Technology at CAFRE. Working part-time and through holidays with the business, Anna further developed her skills and knowledge. She quickly progressed into the role of Technical Manager within the business. With her sights set firmly on food safety Anna was appointed as Food Safety Manager with Avondale Foods in 2016.

Anna now leads a team of middle managers ensuring foods manufactured are safe, nutritious and wholesome, reflecting that “food creates experiences in our lives, whether it’s memories of baking as a child, sharing a family meal or celebrating occasions, we all have a connection with food”.

Anna remarked to the students: “You are entering a key manufacturing sector which offers a range of pathways and exciting opportunities with excellent careers. My advice to you today is to: stay flexible and keep an open mind; embrace development opportunities and say yes to challenges; never loose sight of the big picture; and let your career surprise you!”

Level 3 student Lucy Wylie from Dungannon delivered the student vote of thanks.

She made special mention of the fantastic encouragement the students had received during their time at Loughry Campus from teaching and support staff.

Students receiving qualifications from Loughry Campus are well positioned for exciting career opportunities in an industry that adapts to innovation, sustainability, automation and health.

If you know someone interested in following a path in Food encourage them to discover CAFRE and Food courses at Loughry Campus.

For further information, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk

