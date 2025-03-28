Loughry Campus student formal

Loughry Campus students joined by friends and staff came together for the annual formal, which was hosted at the Leighinmohr House Hotel, Ballymena.

As CAFRE’s Loughry Campus Student Council President, Rachel McIntyre and her team of student representatives were instrumental in making the evening a success. “The planning of our formal began months ago. For many the search for the perfect outfit, accessories, and shoes has been on our minds! My role went beyond personal preparations, with the exciting task of venue selection, planning the transportation and ensuring tickets were sold. This all added to the thrill of the occasion for me,” commented Rachel.

Valerie Finlay, Acting Head of Learner Services at CAFRE said: “Life is filled with unforgettable experiences, but one event that stands out in the college calendar is the student formal. It’s a chance for our students to swap their everyday clothing for elegant attire, to enjoy a sophisticated evening, creating memories with friends. The evening offered the students a perfect blend of glamour, fun, and celebration.”

Loughry Campus students enjoyed a lavish dinner, followed by music, dancing and photographic opportunities, even capturing some of the dance moves that had been practiced back on campus!

Remarking on the evening, Fintan McCann, Head of Food Education at CAFRE said: “The student formal is more than just an excuse to dress up; it’s a celebration of friendships, achievements, and the journey through student life. It offers students a break from study, an opportunity to bond with peers, and a moment to feel part of something special. As a Loughry Graduate I have fond memories of the formals I attended. I hope everyone embraces it, enjoys it, and makes it a night to remember in their student life at Loughry.”

If you are interested in studying for a qualification in Food, visit www.cafre.ac.uk to discover the courses on offer. Applications are still be accepted for courses starting this September.

1 . Loughry Campus student formal Second year Level 3 Food students at the Loughry Campus Formal; Erin Hadden (Aughnnacloy), Charlotte Smyth (Larne), Gemma McNeilly (Toomebridge), Catherine Richmond (Ballymoney), Elle Smyth (Ballymoney), Rachel Moore (Portglenone) and Lucy McKeeman (Ballymoney). Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Loughry Campus student formal Ready for their Student Formal are degree students Alix Dalzell (Londonderry), Kaitlin Hanna (Kilkeel) and Chloe Millar (Benburb). Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Loughry Campus student formal Food Degree students Aimee McConville (Portadown), Jayne Kirkpatrick (Ballymoney) and Leah McKeown (Ballygowan) ready for their Loughry Campus Formal. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

4 . Loughry Campus student formal Level 3 student Eireann Gallagher from Antrim ready for the Loughry Campus Formal with guest Corey McGuigan. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales