Ludo is a two-year-old Labrador who has an endless abundance of energy.

As a typical Labrador, he adores his food and loves playing with toys. He is brilliant in the car and will happily hop in to go off on an adventure.

Ludo hasn't had much experience living in a home, so he is looking for patient owners who are willing to provide him with his own safe space where he can learn to settle and relax within the home. As an energetic lad, he is looking for an active family.

Ludo is a beautiful big lad who has an endless abundance of energy. As a typical Labrador, he adores his food and loves playing with toys.

Most Popular

Ludo could live with children aged 14 and over providing they are comfortable being around a big, bouncy dog.

You can find out more about adopting Ludo here.

Tobz is a four-year-old Siberian Husky/Westie cross.

Tobz is a lovely active boy who really enjoys getting out on his multiple walks a day. Due to his excitable nature, he can be strong on the lead.

Advertisement

As an energetic lad, Ludo is looking for an active family.

He is house trained and is well behaved travelling in the car. Tobz is a chatty boy so he likes to let you know he is there. His favourite game is playing ball.

Tobz will require someone at home most of the day initially to help him settle into his new home life. He will require a good-sized secure garden to play in. Tobz could live with children aged 14 years and over and could potentially share his home with a female dog, pending successful meets at the centre.

You will find more information on Tobz here.

Advertisement

If you would like to know more contact Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.