Lowri Williams unveils the key secrets to pedigree sheep success

Lowri Williams is renowned for the exceptional quality of her pedigree sheep and consistent show ring success. So, to what does she attribute this success?

One key element to the condition and performance of her flock is nutrition, and Wynnstay’s Tamar Finish and Fleece Show Mix plays a central role in that, she says.

Farming 20 acres with her family, Lowri manages around 100 pedigree Texels, 20 Beltex, and has recently begun breeding Badger Face Texels. Her family’s involvement with Texels dates back to the late 1980s, and since establishing her own flock of Beltex in 2014, she has become a familiar name on the show and sale circuits.

Among her achievements are multiple wins at the Royal Welsh Show, including Male Champion in 2024, and headline-making sales. These include a Texel shearling ram that sold for 32,000 guineas at Worcester in 2021, and another that made 22,000 guineas at NSA Builth in 2023. Throughout many of these milestones, the Tamar blend has been a constant part of her feeding regime, she says.

Lowri Williams with judge Trystan Davies at the Cardigan Show

“We started using the Finish and Fleece Show Mix about three years ago,” says Lowri, who is also the store manager at Wynnstay’s Tregaron branch.

“At first, we brought a few bags in just to try, and it quickly became popular with customers. The sheep thrived on it, and it stayed.”

Designed as a versatile, high-spec blend, the feed includes molasses, maize, linseed, soya, sugar beet and fish oil for fertility and coat condition. It also has sheep-specific minerals and ammonium chloride, making it safe for both rams and ram lambs. This mix not only improves condition but helps maintain it throughout winter or during critical show and sale preparation.

“It’s particularly good for bringing rams into the right condition for breeding,” Lowri explains. “People often overlook the health of the ram, focusing only on the ewes. We start feeding it in June ahead of turning the rams out with the ewes in September. It’s not intensive feeding, just enough to keep them right. For sale rams, we’ll increase the ration to push them a little more.”

Lowri’s success has driven growing interest in the blend locally.

“People often ask what I’m feeding because the sheep always look in top shape. It gives them confidence to try it themselves,” she adds.

“Now, more customers are using it, not just for rams or show prep, but to finish lambs too. It’s a really adaptable feed that performs across the board.”

For more information visit: https://bit.ly/4lqq1Ff