Lubo makes triumphant return to FutureChef competition to win NI Final

Lubo Mulkerns will now go on to represent Northern Ireland at the UK-wide finals in London in March.

THE next generation of homegrown chefs continue to make their mark on the local culinary scene, as the 2025 Northern Ireland champion of the Springboard FutureChef competition has been announced.

Lubo Mulkerns from St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook, returned to the competition for a second year to pick up the regional trophy for 2025, and will now go on to represent Northern Ireland in the UK-wide final in London next month.

Lubo took on competition from six other finalists from schools across the region, including Sofia Pajer from Dalriada School in Ballymoney; Wiktoria Skowronski from St Aidan’s, Derrylin; Isabella McAuley from Our Lady & St. Patrick’s, Knock; Chloe Leacock from Rainey Endowed, Magherafelt; Aoise Taggert from St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley; and Cicilly Dixon from Wallace High School, Lisburn.

The winning menu designed by Lubo to impress the judges, a panel of local chefs, was made with local produce and impressed with a simple presentation but packed full of flavour.

For his main course, Lubo prepared baked supreme of free-range chicken, variety of beetroot, steamed leek, pommes maxim, herb salad and white wine cream. For dessert, Lubo created a sweet sensation with deep fried breaded poached apple, almond brittle, salted caramel sauce and Chantilly cream.

The judging panel featured Business Development Chef Geoff Baird from Henderson Foodservice, which sponsors the competition. Geoff has been on the panel for the past four years and has continued to mentor past winners of the competition, ensuring they get as much experience as possible under their belts.

Speaking of this year’s competition, Geoff said: “We say it every year, but the competition just continues to get bigger and better, and we were all thrilled to see Lubo return and put everything he had learned from last year into his dishes for this year’s competition.

“The level of skill and creativity the students bring to the competition is so impressive, and they are dedicated to learning more and soaking up as much as they can from their professional mentors who put so much time and effort into helping their students learn more about provenance, presentation, taste and, of course, minimising waste throughout the process.”

Lubo was mentored by Darragh Dooley, Executive Chef at Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry, while the other finalists worked with Adam Milliken from Lough Erne Resort, Garreth Wilson from Titanic Belfast, Damian Tumilty from the Grand Central Hotel, Graham Henry from Royal Portrush Golf Club, Aaron Duffy from Castle Leslie Estate, and David Gilmore from Galgorm Collection.

Chef Geoff Baird was joined by three other judges on the panel: the award-winning and Great British Menu finalist Chris McClurg, who was chef patron at Paul Ainsworth’s Michelin star No.6 restaurant in Padstow, began his career at Belfast’s Shu restaurant and has recently announced his return home to begin a venture in Northern Ireland; and Nathan McShane, head chef at Belfast’s Saga Restaurant, which is committed to celebrating local produce from the island of Ireland with dishes inspired from around the world.

Returning NI and UK FutureChef champion from 2023, Kristen Nugent, also joined the panel. After winning the competition two years ago, Kristen is now studying for her A Levels and working part-time as a pastry chef at her local gastro pub.

FutureChef is the annual initiative from Springboard, the charity that is committed to nurturing young talent and promoting the hospitality industry as a great place to work. It is the flagship competition of Springboard’s wider UK educational programme, and is also supported by the Savoy Educational Trust.

Caitriona Lennox, Head of Springboard in Northern Ireland commented: “Out of 1,100 students from 37 schools across Northern Ireland, we found seven incredible finalists whose passion for local food, cooking and hospitality has only grown throughout this competition.

“Lubo is a worthy winner who has shown confidence in returning to the competition after making it through to the finals last year, and just missing out on being crowned the NI winner. We are all thrilled he returned with even more confidence and knowledge and impressed our judges with his skills and passion.

“Our students are aged between 13-15 years old and continue to display such creativity and composure while under pressure, producing a main course and a dessert for two people within 90 minutes.

“The endless support from their teachers, parents and guardians and their chef mentors mean they get the best possible start to what we hope will develop into fantastic hospitality careers, nurtured by their schools as our engagement between education and industry continues to thrive.

“Not only have we received support that went above and beyond from chef Geoff Baird, but without the sponsorship from Henderson Foodservice we wouldn’t be able to provide such opportunities for the next generation of the hospitality industry in Northern Ireland, so we would like to thank them for their continued support.”

Lubo Mulkerns will fly to London to take part in the UK-wide Springboard FutureChef finals on March 24, competing against the other regional finalists from Wales, Scotland and England.