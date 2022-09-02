Lurcher Jasmine and Curly the Chesapeake Bay Retriever are looking for new homes

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasmine is a two-year-old Lurcher.

She is a beautiful girl who is super friendly.

Jasmine loves meeting new people and is instantly friendly.

Curly

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She enjoys her sniffy walks and eating tasty treats and also like to play with her soft toys.

Jasmine can be quite nervous at times, so would require a quieter home with quiet walking areas.

Jasmine requires a home with a good-sized secure garden for her to play in and where she can continue her training.

She will need to have someone with her in the home most of the day to help her settle into her new surroundings.

Jasmine

Jasmine would be more comfortable as the only pet within the home, however, she could have walking buddies. She could potentially live with children aged 14 and over.

Next is Curly, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever who is six years old.

Curly is a great girl who loves getting attention from people she knows.

She likes to play with her toys and enjoys enrichment feeding as well as tasty treats.

Curly

Curly is looking for a home with active people who have previous dog experience.

She requires a quiet home with no children and no visiting children and would enjoy being walked in quiet walking areas.

Curly could potentially live with another dog based upon successful meets.

She could also potentially be left home alone for a few hours once she has settled into her new surroundings.

Jasmine

Multiple meets will be required at Ballymena Rehoming Centre so Curly can slowly get to know potential adopters.