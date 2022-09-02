Lurcher Jasmine and Curly the Chesapeake Bay Retriever are looking for new homes
There are two beautiful new residents at Dogs Trust in Ballymena who are hoping to find their loving forever homes.
Jasmine is a two-year-old Lurcher.
She is a beautiful girl who is super friendly.
Jasmine loves meeting new people and is instantly friendly.
She enjoys her sniffy walks and eating tasty treats and also like to play with her soft toys.
Jasmine can be quite nervous at times, so would require a quieter home with quiet walking areas.
Jasmine requires a home with a good-sized secure garden for her to play in and where she can continue her training.
She will need to have someone with her in the home most of the day to help her settle into her new surroundings.
Jasmine would be more comfortable as the only pet within the home, however, she could have walking buddies. She could potentially live with children aged 14 and over.
Next is Curly, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever who is six years old.
Curly is a great girl who loves getting attention from people she knows.
She likes to play with her toys and enjoys enrichment feeding as well as tasty treats.
Curly is looking for a home with active people who have previous dog experience.
She requires a quiet home with no children and no visiting children and would enjoy being walked in quiet walking areas.
Curly could potentially live with another dog based upon successful meets.
She could also potentially be left home alone for a few hours once she has settled into her new surroundings.
Multiple meets will be required at Ballymena Rehoming Centre so Curly can slowly get to know potential adopters.
If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to Jasmine or Curly, please contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.