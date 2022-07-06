Luxury glamping company opens first site in Republic of Ireland

Six exclusive glamping pods have been installed on the ancient Forth Mountain offering guests commanding views across the ‘sunny south east’s’ awe-inspiring countryside towards Blackstairs Mountain and Mount Leinster.

Further Space, which currently has eight luxury glamping sites across Northern Ireland and Scotland, works in partnership with landowners on sustainable diversification projects. The micro-tourism company hand-picked the mountainside location which is directly adjacent to popular hiking and horse-riding trails.

Landowner, James O’Connor, who owns the well-known Forth Mountain Stud said he is delighted to be welcoming guests to a part of County Wexford which means so much to him.

Landowner James O'Connor

James said: “Little did I know 30 years ago while admiring the views with my uncle Luke that I would be now able to welcome people to Forth Mountain with the help of Further Space.”

Just 90 minutes from Dublin and a world away from the stresses of everyday life, guests staying at the exemplary laundered pods can completely immerse themselves in nature, breathe in the mountain air and enjoy vistas which haven’t changed since the Vikings landed in these parts in AD 800.

David Maxwell, Co-Founder, Further Space is thrilled to announce the Forth Mountain site is the first in the Republic of Ireland.

David said: “We are delighted to be working with James for our first location in Wexford, and indeed for the Republic of Ireland. We go to great lengths to locate our Further Space pods in unique places which encourage people to reconnect with nature while creating greater health and wellbeing for our explorers.

“We pride ourselves on delivering ‘more than’ experiences at all of our Further Space sites and when our explorers choose to stay with us, they are also supporting the development of the local environment and community. Our spaces preserve cultural and natural heritage in rural areas supporting sustainable micro-tourism and promoting the welfare of the local community.

“We are excited to be working with James in a part of the world which obviously means so much to him.

“When you stand outside the pods looking across to Blackstairs Mountain and Mount Leinster, you realise there are few places more peaceful or beautiful while just a short distance away is Wexford town. We know guests will really enjoy their stays on Forth Mountain.”

With a purpose to ‘make amazing open to everyone’, Further Space, which also aims to be net positive by 2030, is dedicated to working with landowners to offer sustainable luxury glamping experiences for explorers who love an adventure in unique spaces and unexpected places.

Working closely with production partners to maintain the highest possible quality control standards, the Further Space fully glazed ‘tiny homes’ are handcrafted works of art, with luxury features that are built to last from sustainable materials.

From the offset, the Further Space explorers will be immersed into the luxury glamping experience and can expect a warm welcome with a bespoke breakfast pack full of fresh local produce and ingredients from nearby suppliers, The Saucy Butcher. Additionally, an indulging firepit pack will be available and is perfect for toasting marshmallows around the fire, and guests of the magnificent glamping pods will also be treated to an essential BBQ pack to guarantee the authentic Further Space experience.

The Wexford launch comes as the Northern Ireland company prepares to announce a series of openings throughout the Republic of Ireland and Scotland over the coming year.