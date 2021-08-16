Lylehill tractor run raises more than £1,925 for Rural Support

James Watt, and son Jamesie, Rickamore, Templepatrick, pictured at Lylehill YFC's Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run in aid of Rural Support. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Following a year of haitus due to the pandemic, the annual event attracted a tremendous entry of 134 vehicles.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, spectators gathered at Lylehill Presbyterian Church to watch the cavalcade set off on the designated route around local country roads. Numerous spectators also lined the route to admire the vast array of tractors and offer their support.

A fantastic team of past and present members worked hard behind the scenes to prepare and serve a delicious BBQ supper. Lylehill YFC would like to thank Marquess Meats based at Muckamore for supplying the burgers and sausages for the BBQ.

Zoe Williamson and Helen Shanks were in charge of the BBQ at the Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run hosted by Lylehill YFC. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Donations are still coming in but organisers have confirmed that more than £1,925 has been raised for this year’s nominated charity, Rural Support, represented at the tractor run by John Taggart and Emma Louise Kells.

Rural Support is an incredible charity which aims to listen, guide and connect with farmers. It plays a key role in fighting the battle against increasing mental health issues within the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.

Lylehill YFC is indebted to everyone who supported the charity tractor run, and contributed the success of the event.

Zara Davis, secretary, Lylehill YFC, is pictured at the Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run with Rural Support representatives Emma Louise Kellls, and John Taggart. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Club patron Alan Wallace, and son Ashton, led this year's Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run, hosted by Lylehill YFC. Picture: Julie Hazelton

More than 130 tractors and lorries took part in the Jamesie Watt Memorial Charity Tractor Run, hosted by Lylehill YFC. Picture: Julie Hazelton

