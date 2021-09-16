Lylehill YFC are back in action

Lylehill YFC after a trip to Let’s Go Hydro

The club kicked off with a fun filled games night on Monday, 13th September at 8pm in Loanends Presbyterian Church Hall, Seven Mile Straight. The meeting was at Loanends Presbyterian Church Hall as the club hall is currently undergoing essential repairs.

New members are encouraged to come along to see what Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club is all about, whilst getting to know a great bunch of people.

Proper craic guaranteed, it is set to be an unforgettable evening, and an insight to what members can expect in the coming months.

Members fighting for the win at Lylehill YFC games night

The exciting winter schedule includes invaluable educational talks from the emergency services and Rural Support discussing mental health, a spooktacular Halloween walk, a surprise out meeting and off course a member favourite, the Roving Supper.

In addition, Lylehill YFC actively encourages all its members to get involved in the various Young Farmers competitions including public speaking, group debating, choir festival, stock judging and so much more as they see how beneficial participation in these competitions can be in supporting the growth and development of members, supporting them as they venture forward to meet life’s challenges.

For any further information about Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club visit the club Facebook page or contact public relations officer, Aimee on 07923 372605.