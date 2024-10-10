Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lylehill YFC is inviting teams to participate in its charity cycle shear which will be held on Saturday, 19th October at 7.30pm.

There is a £300 prize fund up for grabs.

The event, generously sponsored by the NI Sheep Shearers’ Association and Firmount Veterinary Clinic in Antrim, will take place at the Jim Baker Stadium, Ballysavage Road, Templepatrick, BT39 0DX.

Lylehill YFC is celebrating its 95th year and is organising the charity fundraising event to support Loanends Primary School in the 2024 Cash for Kids Schools Challenge.

Loanends Primary School near Nutt's Corner in County Antrim, is one of 20 schools shortlisted to take part in this year's Cash for Kids School Challenge.

Loanends Primary School near Nutt’s Corner in County Antrim, is one of 20 schools shortlisted to take part in this year’s Cash for Kids School Challenge.

Schools have four weeks to raise a much money as possible. The three schools with the highest totals will receive a top-up grant of £5,000, £3,000 or £2,000 from Cash for Kids.

Zoe Williamson, club leader of Lylehill YFC, said: “Many of our of past and present club members are former pupils of Loanends Primary School, and we delighted to have an opportunity to support its fundraising frenzy.

“The speed shear promises to be a good night out with a little bit of light-hearted fun and entertainment for club members and the local community.

“We are inviting teams of three to take part against the clock in a variety of challenges, including eating, drinking and cycling.

“The team cyclist is responsible for pedalling the specially-adapted bike to power the shears, allowing the skilled operator to shear in a lamb.”

The principal and staff at Loanends Primary School have been overwhelmed by the support received from the school community and local families and businesses.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Donations are rolling in online and there are numerous fundraising events planned, including a car wash, coffee morning and raffle.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Loanends Primary School to raise much-needed funds for additional resources.”

Tickets for the event are £10 per person and are available from Lylehill YFC.

The entry fee is £30 per team.

To book tickets, or take part in the Charity Cycle Shear, contact Lylehill YFC club leader Zoe Williamson, via its Facebook page, or send details on WhatsApp to 07972 442175.

Team entries should be submitted on or before Friday 18th October at 4pm.