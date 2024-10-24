Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lylehill YFC has presented a cheque for £3,750 to Loanends Primary School for its Cash for Kids Challenge.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money was raised at last weekend’s Charity Cycle Shear, held at the Jim Baker Stadium near Templepatrick.

Zoe Williamson, club leader of Lylehill YFC said: “Thank you to everyone who supported our Charity Cycle Shear. It was a very successful event and a fantastic night’s craic. Lylehill YFC is celebrating its 95th Anniversary next year and we were delighted to have the opportunity to support Loanends Primary School’s fundraising frenzy. Many of our past and present club members are former pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are indebted to our sponsors, Firmount Veterinary Clinic, NI Sheep Shearers’ Association, Russell Bros, Philip McConnell, Gray Contracts and everyone who donated items for the auction. Finally, we are extremely grateful to the YFC club’s and members of the local community who came out to support the event.

Zoe Williamson, second right, Lylehill YFC has presented a cheque for £3,750 to Loanends Primary School staff, Mrs Kim Montgomery, Mrs Linda Armour (principal) and Mrs Kelly McConnell. (Picture: Julie Hazelton)

“I think everyone will agree that it was a fun-filled and very entertaining night. More than 30 teams participated in the speed shear which saw team members complete a variety of challenges against the clock.”

Loanends Primary is one of 20 schools in Northern Ireland taking part in the 2024 Cash for Kids School Challenge. They have had just four weeks to raise much-needed funds for additional resources.