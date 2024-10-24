Lylehill YFC presents £3,750 to Loanends Primary School
The money was raised at last weekend’s Charity Cycle Shear, held at the Jim Baker Stadium near Templepatrick.
Zoe Williamson, club leader of Lylehill YFC said: “Thank you to everyone who supported our Charity Cycle Shear. It was a very successful event and a fantastic night’s craic. Lylehill YFC is celebrating its 95th Anniversary next year and we were delighted to have the opportunity to support Loanends Primary School’s fundraising frenzy. Many of our past and present club members are former pupils.
“We are indebted to our sponsors, Firmount Veterinary Clinic, NI Sheep Shearers’ Association, Russell Bros, Philip McConnell, Gray Contracts and everyone who donated items for the auction. Finally, we are extremely grateful to the YFC club’s and members of the local community who came out to support the event.
“I think everyone will agree that it was a fun-filled and very entertaining night. More than 30 teams participated in the speed shear which saw team members complete a variety of challenges against the clock.”
Loanends Primary is one of 20 schools in Northern Ireland taking part in the 2024 Cash for Kids School Challenge. They have had just four weeks to raise much-needed funds for additional resources.