Lyness family to host Lely Vector Open Day on September 6th

Situated in Richhill, Stuart and Paul Lyness continue to farm the site which Stuart's grandfather bought back in 1971. The farm's focus shifted from a beef and sheep enterprise to dairy in 2017 when they installed a Lely A4 milking robot. Shortly after, another A4 robot was added to expand the farm further. However, it was the landmark installation of the Lely Vector feeding system in February 2023 that marked a true turning point in their farming journey. It not only transformed their livestock management but also redefined their daily routines for the better.

“In winter time, we were probably spending around three hours feeding a day, now we are down to around two and a half hours a week. We weren’t tied to milking because of the robots, but we were tied to feeding. Cows had to be fed for 8am every morning. If we sleep in, there's no issue with that,” shared Stuart.

The positive outcomes extend beyond time savings.

Stuart explained: “The cows went up roughly just over a kilo of dry matter intake since the Vector was installed. So far, we're roughly running 200 kilos a cow less per year. Heifers got a big lift of milk as they were getting nine, 10 feeds a day and they were never getting bullied.”

Paul also highlighted the economic advantages of installing their Vector system: “You’re saving on your machinery, you don’t need your tractor the same, you don’t need your tub feeder the same. In fact, we don't need the tub feeder at all now, it all suits.”

Stuart added: “You've got no mishaps of feeding, which in turn is your most expensive part of your running costs. There's no human error... You get more time to manage other things, weekends are far more relaxed.”

Farmers interested in introducing automation to their farm are encouraged to attend the open day.

