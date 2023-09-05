Watch more videos on Shots!

Stuart and Paul are kindly welcoming the public onto their farm to give visitors the opportunity to discover more on robotics and automation.

Situated in Richhill, Stuart and Paul Lyness continue to farm the site which Stuart's grandfather bought back in 1971.

The farm's focus shifted from a beef and sheep enterprise to dairy in 2017 when they installed a Lely A4 milking robot. Shortly after, another A4 robot was added to expand the farm further.

Lely Center Eglish is hosting a Vector Open Day event at the Lyness Family’s farm on Wednesday 6th September, from 11am to 3pm. (Image supplied by Lely Center Eglish)

However, it was the landmark installation of the Lely Vector feeding system in February 2023 that marked a true turning point in their farming journey. It not only transformed their livestock management but also redefined their daily routines for the better.

Since installing the Vector earlier this year, both Paul and Stuart have been reaping the benefits from both a social and business perspective.

“In wintertime we were probably spending around three hours feeding a day, now we are down to around two and a half hours a week.

“We weren't tied to milking because of the robots, but we were tied to feeding. Cows had to be fed for 8 o’clock every morning. Now if we start later, there's no issue with that,” shared Stuart.

The positive outcomes extend beyond time savings.

Stuart explained: “The cows went up roughly just over a kilo of dry matter intake since the Vector was installed. Also so far we're roughly running 900 litres of extra milk from forage per a cow. Heifers got a big lift of milk as they were getting nine, 10 feeds a day and they were never getting bullied. We’ve never had heifers milk as well before. Feeding is every two hours, we’ve seen a big benefit for the heifers.”

Paul also highlighted the economic advantages of installing their Vector system, stating: “You're saving on your machinery, you don't need your tractor the same, you don't need your tub feeder the same. In fact, we don’t need the tub feeder at all now, it all suits.”

Looking ahead to the future, Paul claims that “we're only in it from February, so it’s a ball park we're using, but we think it’s going to work out probably to be a payback of four years at present costs.”

The flexibility and simplicity of the Lely Vector system have impressed the Lyness family.

Paul elaborated on how the flexibility has benefited the herd: “We can feed different batches different feeds or mixtures and it's very simple. It was difficult before because of the quantities needed, if you're mixing 150, 200, 300 kilos it's impossible in a tub feeder behind a tractor.”

Stuart drew an interesting parallel between the system and an additional labour unit, emphasising its role in minimising human errors and maximising productivity.

“Look at it as if you have an extra labour unit coming on to the farm. Not only that, you've got no mishaps of feeding, which in turn is your most expensive part of your running costs. There’s no human error – you get more time to manage other things, weekends are far more relaxed. I tend to fill the kitchen on a Friday and that’ll do me until Monday evening,” he shared.

Farmers interested in introducing automation to their farm are encouraged to attend the open day, where they will hear from Stuart Lyness and Lely representatives, alongside local nutritionists and vets.

The farm is situated at 111 Aghorey Road, Richhill, BT62 3ST. Visitors are asked to adhere to strict bio-security measures.