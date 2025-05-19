Lyttle Leaves launches into Tesco Northern Ireland in a fresh new chapter

RL Produce Limited, one of Northern Ireland’s leading fresh produce growers, is delighted to announce the launch of its new baby leaf brand, Lyttle Leaves, now available exclusively in Tesco Northern Ireland stores.

This exciting new brand represents a bold new step for the Lyttle family – rooted in decades of farming expertise and inspired by changing consumer food habits and the demand for fresher, more sustainable produce.

The concept for Lyttle Leaves was developed by Alexander Lyttle, son of Roy and Sheila Lyttle, founders of RL Produce Limited. Alexander’s vision was supported by his sister, Lindsay Curran, who brings more than 15 years of experience as an industry manager for Food NI, promoting and supporting Northern Ireland's vibrant food industry.

Grown on the fertile soil on the shores of Strangford Lough, just two miles from Tesco Extra in Newtownards, Lyttle Leaves offers a range of premium baby leaf salads – spinach, rocket, and baby leaf mix. The leaves are gently harvested daily during peak season and packed unwashed, preserving their natural crispness, flavour, and ensuring they last much longer than washed leaves in the customers fridge.

Unwashed leaves not only help extend shelf life, keeping salads fresher for longer, but also have significant environmental benefits - reducing water usage and cutting down on food waste both during production and in consumers’ homes.

“Today's shoppers want more than just fresh produce – they want produce that’s grown responsibly, tastes great, and supports a healthier planet,” said Alexander Lyttle.

“With Lyttle Leaves, we’re proud to offer a product that delivers all of that while staying true to the values our family farm was built on."

RL Produce Limited has been a trusted supplier to Tesco Northern Ireland for almost 30 years, providing fresh leeks and scallions to customers across the region. Over the decades, the business has grown steadily, earning a reputation for quality and reliability. RL Produce holds all the relevant industry accreditations to the highest standards, ensuring that every product meets stringent requirements for food safety, sustainability, and ethical farming practices.

Nigel Alwyn Doherty, produce buying manager for Tesco Northern Ireland, said: “We are happy to be the first retailer to bring Lyttle Leaves to customers. The Lyttle family has a long-standing relationship with Tesco and this new range is an exciting addition that supports local farming and gives our customers even more fresh local choices.”

Lyttle Leaves builds on the strong foundation laid by RL Produce Limited, which has experienced continued growth and investment in the Northern Ireland agri-food sector.

The launch of Lyttle Leaves marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the family business, blending tradition with innovation to meet the needs of today’s consumers.

Lyttle Leaves is now available in Tesco stores across Northern Ireland.

For more information about the range, the farm, recipes, and their commitment to sustainability, visit www.lyttleleaves.com