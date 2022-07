Machinery worth thousands stolen from laneway

It was reported to police that sometime between 2pm on Saturday, 18th June and 6pm on Sunday, 19th June, a number of items, worth thousands of pounds, were stolen.

It was reported that a Hitachi Zaxis 26U orange mini digger with VIN number, 32919 had been taken, along with a silver Ivor Williams trailer which had its number plate removed at the scene. A hydraulic breaker and four digger buckets were also stolen during this incident.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist with the investigation is asked to make contact with police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who noticed any suspicious activity on the Edenbrack Road during this time is asked to make contact with police.

Police are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage via 101, quoting reference number 352 of 20/06/22.