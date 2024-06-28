Macra hold their national lobbying day in Buswells Hotel, Dublin, to reflect on pre-budget submission
At the event, Macra invited all members of the Houses of the Oireachtas to cross the road in order to engage with their members regarding Macra's pre-budget submission.
Macra president Ms Elaine Houlihan said: “I was blown away by the level of interest from members of the Oireachtas in our lobbying day, we had in excess of 60 TDs and Senators come into us to listen to our concerns.”
The lobbying itself is carried out by Macra national council representatives, as such they speak with authority on the areas of concern that Macra have in relation to rural Ireland.
Elaine went on to say “Our budget submission is in relation to rural Ireland, through our membership we identified five main pillars, each of which is essential for the future of rural Ireland, remove any of these pillars and rural Ireland falls.”
There was an exceptional level of engagement by our elected representatives on all of the issues that were brought up by Macra, with numerous commitments of support for our positions.
Elaine added: “Our lobbying day is a high priority for Macra as it gives our members a chance to put their concerns forward in a structured manner to those who can effect the change that is needed to protect rural Ireland.”
She concluded: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many representatives that put in the effort to come and discuss that which is most important to us, and I would also like to pay tribute to our volunteers who not only shaped and guided the delivery of the pre-budget submission, but who also advocated so passionately that none could not be but moved.”
Macra were exceptionally happy with both the attendance at the lobbying day, and also with the level of engagement.
