Having being warmly welcomed by an Taoiseach, Macra were afforded the opportunity to outline their concerns and the solutions that they were bringing to the table.

Macra were represented by its president John Keane, its president-elect Elaine Houlihan, the chair of the rural youth committee Niamh Farrell, the chair of the agricultural affairs committee Liam Hanrahan, Shane Dolphin and Mick Curran CEO of Macra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The delegation raised its concerns in relation to the future of rural Ireland in respect of the eight areas of concern that its members had marched for.

Having completed 79km march from Athy to government buildings, as part of the Steps For Our Future protest, Macra were invited into government buildings to meet An Taoiseach, Minister Mcconalogue, Minister Haydon and Minister Hackett

The Taoiseach and three ministers responded positively to the concerns and indeed the solutions that were put forward.

Macra president John Keane said: “We had a positive engagement with the Taoiseach and the ministers, we feel that considerable progress has been made in the areas of a definition of a family farm and also in the area of the creation of a succession scheme for farmers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Taoiseach also made a commitment to meet Macra again to address its concerns in relation to the eight points as raised in two to three months time so that progress can be measured.