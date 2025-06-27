Macra’s Josephine O’Neill renews call for comprehensive succession scheme

Macra is once again highlighting the urgent need for the delivery of a succession scheme to ensure the future of the Irish agricultural sector.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macra as an organisation has been calling on this action for over 40 years, and we are now at a crisis point.

Macra president Josephine O’Neill is calling on the government to take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “If our ministers and officials do not take action soon on this critical issue, I fear we may not have the next generation to take on farms.

Macra president Josephine O’Neill

“We have been waiting over 40 years to see action on this matter, and it is now time we hold the minister to account.”

During a series of public consultations organised by Macra in January and attended by farmers, both young and old, the need for the delivery of a succession scheme to support the transition from one generation to the next was highlighted.

O’Neill continued: “Older farmers present at the consultations shared the issues previously experienced as a result of the last retirement scheme and the fears that this resulted in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new programme for government, launched this year, showed a commitment to a succession scheme. However, this has yet to be delivered.

O'Neill added: “Young people throughout Ireland want to farm, and we, as the young farmers organisation, are calling for more support to be given to the next generation, who are the future.

“It is great to see that the other farming organisations are now listening to us and echoing our call for the delivery of a succession scheme.”

In addition to its ongoing advocacy for a structured succession framework, Macra is also calling for the urgent inclusion of installation aid in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This aid is critical to empowering young farmers and new entrants to establish and grow their farm enterprises.

O'Neill said: “Ireland is the only EU country which doesn’t provide installation aid, a major disadvantage to our young farmers and one which must be addressed in the Budget 2026 and the upcoming CAP.

“Our government has failed to provide for our young farmers for too long, it’s now time that they step up and provide the financial incentives to support Ireland’s young farmers.”