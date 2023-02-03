The Social Farming Support Service operates with a vision of social farming being widely recognised and understood in Northern Ireland, with farmers delivering high-quality services across the region for individuals in need of support, that are valued by all, accessible for all, and supported by sustainable resources.

There are currently 14 active social farms in Northern Ireland, including Magennis Farm in Newry which has been delivering social farming, with support from Rural Support, since September 2021.

Jacqui and Eddie Magennis have a small beef holding consisting of 24 acres with modern housing facilities for livestock. The farm has been farmed by the Magennis family for over three generations, starting life as a small mixed farming enterprise before concentrating on dairy farming and finally progressing into beef farming. It has now turned full circle and become a small mixed farming enterprise again with additional horticultural facilities.

Jacqui from Magennis Farm

Jacqui teaches horticulture in Southern Regional College but over the years has extended her teaching remit to include Countryside and Environment and some Agriculture. Eddie is a qualified mechanic and works full-time off farm. He runs the beef farm in the evenings and weekends.

Jacqui has worked extensively with young people, many of whom have had learning needs or barriers to employment. She has delivered both practical and theory qualifications in Special Needs schools and within the community to older people.

Each Wednesday, Jacqui delivers a social farming service for three individuals with a Learning Disability through a contract with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Social farming is a service delivered by farmers as an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and social services in rural areas.

Magennis Social Farm participants.

Magennis Farm is a fantastic example of this service. In November 2021 they were awarded the Social Farming Standards badge and are currently progressing to a second day of delivery for participants. The service they are providing is allowing participants to benefit from being in a natural, outside environment, grow in confidence as they learn new skills, have the opportunity to care for animals and plants, develop new relationships with people, have a role on the farm and a feeling of doing something worthwhile while allowing them to be integrated into the local community.

To find out more about social farming, please contact the Social Farming Support Service Coordinator Elaine Conlon on 028 86760040 or [email protected]

