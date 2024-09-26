Magheralin man honours inspirational mum after being named 'Chef of the Year'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nathan Dawson (26) from Magheralin in County Down has been named ‘Chef of the Year’ by the Institude of Hospitality for his incredible work creating dishes for diners at The Restaurant at The Fitzwilliam Hotel – arguably one of Belfast’s best-kept secrets.

Following an interview by industry professionals, Nathan beat all finalists to take home the ultimate prize.

Nathan commented: “When my name was announced I was floored, I didn’t expect to come out on top as the other finalists are so talented. I am incredibly proud to have been named Chef of the Year and it’s given me the boost I need to continue to innovate with food using the best local ingredients Northern Ireland has to offer.”

Nathan’s determination to succeed is all down to one person.

He continued: “The last few years have been tough personally for me but especially for my mum who is my inspiration.

“Without her encouragement and love, I would not have pushed so hard in my life to achieve more. I haven’t been living at home for eight years as I pursued my passion for food, I know that was tough for mum, but she kept cheering me on and encouraging me to achieve my goals. This win is not just for me but also her – she asked for nothing from me but has given me so much. Thank you, mum.”

Cian Landers, General Manager, Fitzwilliam Hotel, added: “We are so proud of Nathan and his outstanding achievement. He’s worked very hard to create food that excites and inspires. This accolade is testament to his dedication and professionalism.

“We are delighted that people who dine with us in our restaurant, which was awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence, get to experience Nathan’s unique take on food.”

Nathan, who won a Gold Medal at the Senior Pork of Ireland IFEX awards, is looking forward to an autumn of irresistible flavours.

“The Fitzwilliam menu is all about showcasing the best local produce that we have in abundance across Northern Ireland. Every dish we create is a labour of love, very thoughtfully curated to reflect the current season and trend for delicious, hearty food, cooked with simplicity”, Nathan concluded.

The Institute of Hospitality is a global, professional body whose aim is to promote industry excellence and to encourage and develop the future managers and industry leaders of tomorrow.

To book a table at the Fitzwilliam Hotel’s restaurant, which is open for dinner seven days per week from 5pm to 9pm, contact +44 2890 442 080.