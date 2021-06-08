Magic May sales at Ballymena Livestock Market Machinery Sale

Yamaha Quad

The auction held last weekend saw over 1,950 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 76%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £14,400 for a 2011 Isuzu Yukon pick-up jeep, outside items selling to £8,500 for a Polaris 4x4 ranger and inside items selling to £2,000 for a 2014 Yamaha 350 quad.

Leading prices as follows:

Landrover Defender.

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £14,400 for a 20011 Isuzu Yukon pick-up jeep, £14,300 Landrover Defender 90 2009, £8,700 165 Massey Ferguson tractor complete with front loader, £7,700 Cast International 844XL, 36,600 Ifor Williams cattle trailer complete with sheep decks 12-5x9, £6,300 1594 Case tractor, £5,800 2000gln Red Rock tanker, £5,500 2010 John Deere Gator 4x3 G2 850D, £5,300 2007 Hi-Spec 2300gln slurry tanker and £4,800 Sheep shower.

Inside Machinery: £2,000 2014 Yamaha 350 quad, £600 Heiniger Evo3 shearing motor with solid dropper hand piece plus 9 combs and 24 cutters, £500 13 HP diesel pressure washer Lombardini, £470 Bell vibrator plate, £460 Cow tail pump, £460 MF ride on lawnmower, £430 Cow tail pump, £350 Mountfield lawnmower, £340 Power washer Honda 13HP and £300 Massey Ferguson 3000 series rear mudguards.

The next machinery sale will take place Friday, 25th June with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 14th June with the last day for machinery to be entered on Thursday, 24th June.

Polaris 4x4