Magnificent Moilies triumph at Carlisle

Top priced female Ballyreagh Lily 6737 bred by William Edwards, Tempo, Fermanagh.

Breeders from across all the Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s three constituencies, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Great Britain came together to offer some of the absolute best Irish Moiled genetics in the world.

Topping the bidding of the sale was Ballyreagh Lily 6737, a 1-year-old heifer owned by William Edwards, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh which sold to £3,200 setting a trend after the first two online Irish Moiled cattle sales, Ballyreagh Lily 6737 is the third female animal to cross the £3,000 mark from the well-established and highly regarded Lily cow family.

Ballyreagh Lily 6737 was knocked down to Garrett O’Donnell of Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh but this was not the only animal to catch the eye of this pedigree Irish Moiled breeder who went on to secure for his Rossigh herd the top priced bull, (third highest price of the sale) Curraghnakeely Gypsy King at £2,600 consigned by N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards & Michelle McCauley) bred by Nigel Edwards of Tempo Co. Fermanagh, the Curraghnakeely herd being a sister herd to the Ballyreagh herd owned by William Edwards (father). The Gypsy King is a promising young bull. His pedigree is saturated with high Excellent classified animals, his dam is the highest (joint equal with one other cow) classified in the breed – Glassdrummond Cherry 58 EX95, his sire is one of the highest classified bulls – Castledale Maurice 2 EX94.

Second highest priced female Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0542 exhibited by N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley)

The second highest price of the day was £3,000 for another consignment of N & M Moiles (Nigel Edwards & Michelle McCauley), Curraghnakeely Bluebell 0542 a powerful stylish 1 year old heifer which has all the potential to become a real cow maker with a bright future in the showring, purchased by a first-time buyer of Irish Moiled’s, Richard Ferguson from Downpatrick, Co. Down.

The third highest priced female animal selling at £2,500 was Ravelglen Maisie, another 1-year-old heifer owned by Brian O’Kane of Martinstown, Co. Antrim. A well-balanced heifer with a back pedigree of Excellent classified animals selling to Dermot Gardiner of Ballymena, Co. Antrim. Dermot also purchased from the same vendor a well-balanced young bull Ravelglen Davos for his recently formed Irish Moiled herd.

The fifth highest overall price of the sale and the 2nd highest priced bull was £2,000, went to Derek Steen of Mofffat, Scotland for his well-bred stylish young bull Ballylinney Superman selling to the herd of pedigree Irish Moiled breeder Raymond Steen of Hillsborough, Co. Down.

Derek Steen as well as vending, proceeded to invest in three new females to add more female lines to his Ballylinney herd, firstly purchasing the fourth highest priced female Curraghnakeely Daisy 0450 put forward by Nigel Edwards of Tempo Co. Fermanagh. This typically marked very correct young cow had collected a few red ribbons in the showring when she was a 1-year-old heifer.

Highest priced Bull Curraghnakeely Gypsy King exhibited by N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley)

Derek’s second purchase was Trory Bluebell an exceptionally smart looking well marked 2-year-old heifer owned by Robert Boyle of Millisle, Co. Down, bred by John McElroy of Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh selling at £2000. Derek’s final purchase was the last sale entry, a lovely perfectly marked 10-month-old heifer calf, Lisnolan Mary Lou owned by Sean Hyland of Castlebar Co. Mayo selling for £1800.

In the bull section Derrynagarra Galahad bred by Christopher and Helen Kelly, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath consigned by N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards & Michelle McCauley) was the next highest price fetching £1,700, aged just eleven months. This flashy young bull is heading to the Inis Fraoigh herd of Denis O’Boyle, Burtonport, Co. Donegal.

Another junior bull, Lisnolan Croaghaun Mountain, aged 11-months-old, a well-balanced typically coloured young bull bred by Sean Hyland of Castlebar, Co Mayo sold for £1600 and will be making the journey across the water to Phillipa Milligan in Lancashire, England. Beechmount Big Mac a powerful 18-month-old bull sired by the highest classified bull in the breed, Tyrone Firecracker (EX96) owned by Robert Boyle also made £1600 and will be making his way to Alan Campbell of Finvoy, Co. Antrim.

The Magnificent Moilie spring online sale was a tremendous success. Bulls had a 70% clearance averaging £1,500. Females had a 100% clearance averaging £2,200.

Joint fourth highest priced bull Beechmount Big Mac bred by Robert Boyle

Brian O’Kane, Chairperson of the Irish Moiled Cattle society, congratulated the breeders who entered the sale, saying they are all to be commended on the standard of the stock put forward. When selling through an online sale it really does pay off to take time to take good photos and videos of well-presented animals. Also, on behalf of the Society Brian went on to thank Harrison & Hetherington Auctioneers, Carlisle for all their help and support in providing an online platform which opens to a wider marketplace and makes it possible for breeders from all three constituencies to be able to sell or purchase cattle.

Mr O’Kane commented that success is only possible with the inclusion of all the sellers, buyers and not forgetting to mention the underbidders.

“For those who missed out this time we hope they will be successful in purchasing at our next online sale in September,” he added.

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s future is certainly looking healthy and full of opportunities. Keep an eye on the Irish Moiled Cattle Society website and Facebook page to find out about the upcoming photographic competition of A.I sired progeny, online virtual farm tours and the International Irish Moiled Cattle Society online show.

Third highest priced female Ravelglen Maisie 5397 bred by Brian O'Kane

Joint fourth highest priced bull Lisnolan Croaghaun Mountain 5636 bred by Sean Hyland

Fourth highest priced female Curraghnakeely Daisy 0450 exhibited by N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley)

Second highest priced bull Ballylinney Superman bred by Derek Steen

Fifth highest priced female Trory Bluebell owned by Robert Boyle.