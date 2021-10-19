Maincrop potato harvest in Northern Ireland – we’re half way there

Wilson's Country agronomist Stuart Meredith (left) called in with North Antrim potato grower James Kyle earlier this week to discuss this year's maincrop harvest. They took the opportunity of inspecting a 17-acre field of Maris Piper, planted out in April.

“The weather has remained good over weeks and ground conditions have held up tremendously well,” explained Wilson’s agronomist Stuart Meredith.

“In fact the weather has been so good that growers have had a fair amount of difficulty getting crops burnt off. Crops just wanted to keep on growing.

According to Stuart, crop yields are in the range 10 and 23t/ac.

He explained:“Crops that were affected by the dry spell back in July and yields are back accordingly.

“Disease pressure remained reasonably low throughout the growing season: it’s now a case of getting crops in store as quickly as possible.”

According to the Wilson’s Country representative, the warm and reasonably dry period through late August and early September provided some growers with an opportunity to achieve some more bulk.

As a consequence, they didn’t kill crops as early as would normally be the case.

“Crops were actively growing and haulms have been difficult to kill simply due to the good growing conditions through September.”

He continued: “Crop yields to date have been very variable as a result of the drier than average summer. Yields on fields badly affected with drought stress are reported as low as 10t/ac, yields on heavier land that received irrigation have been as far as 23t/ac.

“Some of the drought stressed fields had a soil moisture deficit of over 300mm.”

Where varieties are concerned, growers have confirmed that, for the most part, maincrop whites, such as Cultra, have been performing well.

Maris Piper crops, on the other hand, produced high numbers of tubers but didn’t fill them out to their full potential.

“As a consequence, Piper yields could be described as being 2 to 3t/ac below average,” Stuart explained.

“Overall skin quality is slightly less than average due to common scab and netting however overall eating quality could be described as better than average due to the higher dry matter content.”

Damper conditions of late have been welcomed by many growers in Co. Down as conditions in that part of the world were quite dry for lifting.

There is a requirement for a certain amount of soil to cushion the potatoes over the harvester, in order to reduce the risk of bruising.

“If conditions are too dry, then the soil immediately falls through the first web on the harvester and the potato isn’t protected from any knocks it may be exposed to over the machine.”