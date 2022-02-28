Maintaining body condition on pre-lambing ewes - advice

This has been particularly the case over the recent autumn and winter months.

Driving this trend is the growing recognition on the part of flock owners that these unique supplementary feed sources act to maintain body condition on ewes in the run-up to lambing.

David Morgan, from Caltech Crystalyx, takes up the story: “The core challenge facing ewes under current circumstances is that of maximising forage intakes,” he explained.

Keith Nesbitt, Manager of Fane Valley Stores Limavady (left) discussing the prospects for the lambing season ahead with David Morgan of Caltech Crystalyx

“This is the key to allowing them secure the dry matter levels they need to meet their own nutritional needs and those of the lambs they are carrying.

“And it is in this context that the Crystalyx Extra High Energy feed blocks for sheep can play a crucial role.

“They represent a highly palatable and concentrated form of energy, high quality protein, minerals, trace elements and vitamins, acting to improve the efficiency of the rumen.

“At the very heart of this process is the stimulus given to the microbe populations in the rumen. In turn this speeds up the digestion process, thereby allowing ewes to increase their daily consumption levels of fresh grass. And this, of course, determines overall dry matter intakes.”

David explained that ewes must be kept in top condition in the run-up to lambing.

“Loss of condition while pregnant will jeopardise placental development and reduce body reserves available for milk production,” he said.

“Trials conducted at Newcastle University found that ewes with access to Crystalyx Extra High Energy maintained better condition than ewes on grass alone, and their lambs subsequently had a 5% higher growth rate.

“Offering the High Energy tubs to ewes now will also have a very beneficial impact on the quality of the ewes’ milk post lambing. This reflects the quality of the protein contained within the feed blocks.”

He continued: “Crystalyx Extra High Energy is a feed block that can be used all year round to provide supplementation for ewes, rams and lambs.

“High in protein, energy and with a full complement of minerals, trace elements and vitamins, Extra High Energy and forage can be all that’s required to operate a highly effective and profitable sheep rearing system.

“A daily Extra High Energy feeding rate of 40-60g head will ensure that pre lambing ewes receive the level of nutrition they need, provided that adequate levels of forage are also made available.

“Moreover, the product has been proven on local sheep farms over many years.”

The Caltech Crystalyx representative went on to confirm that lamb prices have reached record levels, adding: “And there is every prospect of this trend being maintained throughout 2022.

“As a result, every lamb born and subsequently weaned successfully, will add significantly to the bottom line of every sheep enterprise over the coming months.”

David recently called in with Keith Nesbitt, Manager of Fane Valley Stores Limavady, who confirmed the growing demand for the Extra High Energy blocks throughout the catchment area of the business.

Keith added: “Most of the sheep producers in this area lamb their flocks from the middle of February onwards.

“Demand for the Extra High Energy blocks has already taken off. And I expect this trend to continue for the next few weeks.