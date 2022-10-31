On the market with Cheffins, the farm is being sold on behalf of the Frank Litchfield Charitable Trust. Frank Litchfield was a farmer with a keen investment eye who purchased the farm in 1972 and occupied it until 2000. The Trust was established by the Frank Litchfield General Charitable Trust in the early 1990s with the sole purpose of making charitable donations.

Situated six miles northeast of Royston and 11 miles south of Cambridge, the farm is currently let on a long-term Farm Business Tenancy and is run as a mixed arable and livestock enterprise.

The 1,043 acres of land is classified as predominantly Grade 2 with some Grade 3 and is of mixed soil types. There is also extensive woodland, including the Chrishall Grange Plantation, which is 42 acres of matured mixed species.

Consisting of over 1,000 acres of arable and pasture land, woodland, extensive farm buildings and two cottages, Chrishall Grange Farm is one of the largest agricultural investments to have hit the market in East Anglia in the past year.

The modern farm buildings include two grain stores, a workshop, a machinery store, two further general-purpose buildings and a range of timber framed barns. In addition, there is a series of buildings which previously were the site of a World War 2 camp, with the picket post/guard room, USAAF combined mess, kitchen, air raid shelters and boiler rooms all still intact. The camp was built by the USAAF when stationed at RAF Duxford, and used for accommodation, before being turned into a German working Prisoner of War camp.

Also included within the sale are two Victorian cottages. The Grange Farmhouse, which is a four-bedroom 1970s single storey property, is available by separate negotiation and is subject to an Agricultural Occupancy Condition.

Simon Gooderham, joint Managing Partner at Cheffins, said: “We have seen a significant uplift in the number of investors looking to purchase agricultural land as it continues to outperform other more traditional asset classes, particularly within this inflationary environment.”

He continued: “Chrishall Grange Farm represents a fantastic investment opportunity and is one of the largest farms to have come to the market in East Anglia within the past year. It has been managed and maintained to an excellent standard by the current tenant, combining a particular focus on environmental schemes with mixed use commercial farming enterprises.

“With the current strength of the farmland market the Trustees now consider it to be a sensible time to realise the capital value from the sale of the farm and reinvest the sale proceeds into other investments to provide a more balanced portfolio. The property is potentially eligible for inheritance tax relief as well as providing a secure rental income. It will appeal to private inheritance tax investors as well as institutional buyers and investment funds looking for a long-term holding. Demand is currently strong for both vacant and let farms, with vacant possession premiums being squeezed.”

The current Farm Business Tenancy has an initial term of 35 years for the period 28 December 2000 to the 30 September 2036, with succession rights.

Chrishall Grange Farm (see here) has a guide price of £6.5 million.

For further information, contact the Cheffins Rural Professionals Department on Tel. 01223 213777 or via email [email protected]

