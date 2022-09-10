Major dairy dispersal sale

The sale comprisies of 65 in calf heifers and 100 strong bulling heifers. This is a quality group of Holstein Friesian heifers. The in-calf heifers are due from January – March to an easy calving Angus. A large percentage are Dutch Holstein Friesian heifers selected for their high butterfat and protein records. The bulling heifers are strong and are all ready to breed and mainly sired by Prehen Lancaster and Wintersell Titan. The heifers selling in this special youngstock dispersal can be described as the modern kind. They are moderate in stature and have exceptionally good feet and legs and are in excellent body condition. Glynn Lucas commented: “We highly recommend this youngstock sale to all dairy farmers and have total confidence the Glenpark heifers have the ability to be high performers in all management systems.”