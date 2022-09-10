Major dairy dispersal sale
Details have just been announced of a major dairy dispersal sale of youngstock on behalf os R&S Beattie. The sale is set to take place this Thursday 15th September at 12 noon, and will be held at Beatties 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh.
Harrison and Hetherington will be in the rostrum with auctioneer Glynn Lucas in charge of this sale.
The sale comprisies of 65 in calf heifers and 100 strong bulling heifers. This is a quality group of Holstein Friesian heifers. The in-calf heifers are due from January – March to an easy calving Angus. A large percentage are Dutch Holstein Friesian heifers selected for their high butterfat and protein records. The bulling heifers are strong and are all ready to breed and mainly sired by Prehen Lancaster and Wintersell Titan. The heifers selling in this special youngstock dispersal can be described as the modern kind. They are moderate in stature and have exceptionally good feet and legs and are in excellent body condition. Glynn Lucas commented: “We highly recommend this youngstock sale to all dairy farmers and have total confidence the Glenpark heifers have the ability to be high performers in all management systems.”
The heifers are vaccinated for IBR, BVD & Lepto and are all BVD tag tested. The herd was last tested in September 2022 and the heifers are export qualified.
Most Popular
For enquiries contact Glynn Lucas 07711610255.