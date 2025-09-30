Major focus on regenerative farming at this year’s Dairy Show

As dairy farmers across the UK face rising costs, unpredictable weather, and changing market demands, this autumn’s Dairy Show – the largest and longest-running dairy event in the country – will spotlight a new path forward.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in its history, the show, which is expected to draw more than 6,000 visitors on 1st October, will host a full-day programme dedicated to regenerative dairy farming – practical, soil-up approaches to farming that restore ecosystem health, cut costs, build long-term resilience, and offer new opportunities for producers.

‘LandAlive at the Dairy Show’ – will bring together farmers, processors, retailers, researchers, and food industry leaders to explore how regenerative methods are shaping the future of dairy – from soil to shelf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curated by Ark Consultancy (creators of the Ark Organic Regenerative Summit) and Sustainable Food Somerset (LandAlive Conference ’24, Somerset Food Trail, Somerset Community Food), the programme will provide a rare opportunity for dairy producers to hear from peers, experts and supply chain innovators already working to make regenerative dairy pay – both financially and environmentally.

Jerry Alford, Soil Association at LandAlive

As well as being lead sponsors, BV Dairy and Golden Hooves, part of the First Milk regenerative co-operative, will be one of the leading institutions contributing to the event, alongside The Soil Association, Westcombe Dairy and How Now Dairy.

As a farmer-owned regenerative co-op, the First Milk family is helping to shape the future of scalable, measurable, regenerative dairy – and their support has been instrumental in bringing this event to life

Leona McDonald at First Milk said: “By embracing the past and combining it with modern day methods, data and techniques, regenerative methods of farming are becoming a cornerstone of the UK’s food future. By pro-actively restoring soil health, encouraging biodiversity, protecting waterways and capturing carbon our First Milk farm members are helping to safeguard both the environment and the resilience of our food system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Golden Hooves is putting these practices in front of the end consumer in a way that resonates, by celebrating what is important for them and their families, showing how methods that give back and help to restore the land and waterways can work alongside nature and deliver both award-winning taste and meaningful environmental impact.

Paul McMahon, Tim Coates, Mark Drewel, Alex Godfrey and Simon Crichton

“And with our supply farms in Dorset now signed up to our regenerative pledge, more regenerative milk is flowing through BV Dairy and into food service, food manufacture and contract manufacturing. That means an increasing number of consumers are supporting regenerative dairy farmers.”

Carol Paris, CEO at the Royal Bath & West Society added: “We’re delighted to put our state-of-the-art lecture theatre space to such good use – hosting the leading experts on regen dairy, and showcasing a set of ideas and approaches to farming and food production whose time has definitely come.”

What’s in the programme

Farmers attending LandAlive at the Dairy Show can expect a full day of honest discussion and hands-on insight, including:

Real farmer stories: Transitioning from conventional to regenerative dairy

How to finance and de-risk the regen shift — what works in practice

Retailer partnerships and supply chain innovation

The science of dairy’s role in climate and health

Market opportunities: Artisan cheese and the conscious consumer

Why it matters now

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future of UK dairy depends on building resilience – to market shocks, input prices, and climate extremes. Regenerative practices help farms stay productive while reducing external inputs, improving water management, and enhancing biodiversity. At the same time, demand for climate-conscious food continues to grow – opening doors to premium markets and long-term supply contracts.

Registration

Attendance at LandAlive at the Dairy Show is free, but places are limited.

Register your interest here: https://ark.artsvp.com/a61e08 Note: A valid Dairy Show entry pass from the Royal Bath & West Society is required.