‘Make the Moove’ – Macra urges focus on farmer and rural youth mental health
this as a priority in its General Election Manifesto.
Macra national president Elaine Houlihan said: “Farming has always been a somewhat isolated career; you work in your own bubble a lot. This in and of itself can cause loneliness and mental health struggles.
“Add to that worries about finances, climate anxiety, and the everyday burdens of life, it can make farming a very stressful career.”
A recent study by the UCD Agri Mental Health Group, Farming Minds, found that 23.4% of farmers are considered at risk of suicide and more than 50% of farmers are currently experiencing moderate to extremely severe depression.
In addition, almost 40% of farmers are experiencing moderate to extremely severe anxiety and stress. These stark findings emphasise the urgent need for comprehensive mental health support for the farming community.
There is a need to consider the unique challenges of rural life more broadly alongside the specific issues faced by those in the farming profession in order to deliver a fit-for-purpose and tailored mental health service.
This needs to address barriers to mental healthcare among farmers and rural residents, including cost, accessibility, stigma, societal perceptions and rural definitions of mental health.
Rural communities need equitable access to tailored mental health services specific to the challenges of rural life.
Currently, Macra has been leading on this through the ‘Make the Moove’ initiative, which was launched in 2018.
Among the many other things to consider when casting your vote on November 28th, Macra urges you to take into account which candidates are focusing on mental health initiatives, particularly in rural areas.
“What matters now is that voices of rural youth are heard. The only way to ensure this is through the ballot box. Macra encourages our members and all Irish young people to get out and vote,” said Ms Houlihan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.