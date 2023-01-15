Make your mental wellness a priority in 2023: Join one of Rural Support’s free wellbeing workshops

It is an opportunity to reflect on the year that has passed and focus on the year ahead, making some positive changes not only in support of the health of the farm business but also the health of the farmer and the farming family.

Veronica Morris, CEO of Rural Support said: “The farming industry continues to face many stressful factors which are outside of their control including rising input costs, rising interest rates, animal disease and farm inspections, while also often working in isolation. To handle these sorts of challenges, having a high level of mental fitness is essential. As we move into a new year, we are asking farmers and their families across Northern Ireland to make increasing their mental fitness a priority and participate in one of our free ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ workshops.”

The Coping with the Pressures of Farming workshops are delivered across Northern Ireland to farmers and farm families under CAFRE’s Farm Family Key Skills Programme. The workshop which is free to attend, focuses on how to recognise the symptoms of excessive stress; exploring ways to build resilience, develop strong mental fitness and learn how to access specialist support. They also encourage participants to identify changes they could make to their lifestyle and/or business practices to improve outcomes for both the individual and the farm enterprise.

Veronica Morris, CEO Rural Support, and Gillian Reid, head of farm support, along with Rural Support mentors who deliver Coping With The Pressures of Farming Workshops

Having to react to changes and uncertainty in the sector means that as farmers we may be constantly dealing with a level of stress.

This is why it is so important that we do what we can to look after our mental health and wellbeing and look out for others and to reach out if we need support.

Gillian Reid, head of farm support at Rural Support said: “Talking about our mental health isn’t something which sits easy with farmers, but our Coping with the Pressures of Farming workshops allow individuals to voice their concerns in an open and confidential space and are facilitated by two of our trained professionals who have a wealth of knowledge and experience in this area.

"These workshops which have received excellent participant feedback will increase awareness of signs of stress, how farmers can help themselves and others and what other sources of help are available.

“We at Rural Support understand the challenges and pressures that farming families face and how that can have an impact on their mental health and on their business. We encourage all members of the farming family who are aged over 16 years to get involved in our workshops so that they can thrive together and become a stronger, more resilient farming unit.”

One participant who attended the training delivered by Rural Support commented, “This was a very informative workshop and I would be able to notice signs and symptoms of stress in myself or others as a result of attending and know what action to take.”

Dates and locations of upcoming workshops are: Wednesday 25th January 2023- 7.30pm- Gransha Hall, 47 Gransha Road, Enniskillen, BT92 2BH, Thursday 9th February 2023- 7.30pm – Carcullion House, Rostrevor Road, Hilltown, BT34 5TU, Monday 13th February 2023- 7.30pm – Killead Presbyterian Church Hall, 50 Killead Road, Crumlin, BT29 4EN.

Spaces are limited so to register please contact Rural Support’s Farm Support Unit by contacting their Freephone number 0800 138 1678 or email [email protected]

Places can also be booked via CAFRE’s website https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/coping-with-the-pressures-of-farming/ as these workshops are part of their Farm Family Key Skills programme. For any groups that would like to avail of this free workshop, please get in touch with Rural Support.

To learn more about Rural Support’s programmes and workshops visit their website www.ruralsupport.org.uk or contact the Farm Support Unit via their free, confidential support line 0800 138 1678, which is available 9am – 9pm, Monday to Friday for more guidance and assistance.

Rural Support was established in 2002 and provides a range of services for farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland including a support line. It also provides face to face support through its mentoring programme, help with sourcing information and advice about a wide range of issues

The support line (0800 138 1678) is available 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday (voicemail and options available at all other times. Freephone from all UK landlines and mobiles).

Rural Support co-ordinates the Social Farming Support Service for Northern Ireland, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Rural Support provides free business, financial and technical mentoring from its dedicated team. It also runs a series of training workshops under the Princes’ Countryside Fund Resilience Programme and delivers ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ under the CAFRE Family Farm Key Skills Programme.

Life Beyond is a joint programme between Rural Support, Northern Ireland and Embrace FARM, Republic of Ireland.