Representatives from small to medium sized ice cream manufacturers across Northern Ireland gathered at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Loughry Campus to receive technical guidance on how to make the region’s favourite treat healthier!

Jointly hosted with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in Northern Ireland, the seminar assessed Northern Ireland’s ice cream sector and considered options, and the technology required, to address the traditionally high calorie count of ice cream and gelato. Technologists detailed the trials undertaken in Loughry’s Food Technology Centre over the past year.

Delegates were offered the chance to taste new formulations and view CAFRE’s food innovation, sensory suite and pilot scale ice cream manufacturing facilities.

Reviewing the project, Freya Sharpe, Senior Dietary Health Policy Advisor, FSA in Northern Ireland, said: “We want to help businesses produce ice cream with healthier outcomes for consumers in mind. Working in collaboration with CAFRE we have created guidance that will help reformulate existing products in line with Government advice.

The CAFRE and FSA Project Delivery Team. (Pic: CAFRE)

“This work is part of our Making Food Better programme, to help small to medium sized businesses across Northern Ireland improve the nutritional quality of everyday foods.”

Deborah Whinnery, Senior Food Technologist at CAFRE added: “We are delighted to be working once again with the FSA in Northern Ireland in producing this guidance. I am particularly pleased to welcome so many business representatives to CAFRE.

“In Northern Ireland we have an innovative Agri-Food industry which we can be justifiably proud of. CAFRE Food Technologists are committed to supporting the industry to improve the health and wellbeing of consumers. One of our main strategies is product reformulation in which our technologists rise to the challenge of removing ingredients with a high sugar, salt or saturated fat content whist endeavouring to maintain the product’s sensory characteristics.”

If you missed attending or would like further assistance or technical support please contact [email protected] or [email protected].