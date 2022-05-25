Male weanlings selling to £1190 at Lisnaskea

This week strong male weanlings sold to £1190 for a 485kg Charolais (£245) with a 470kg Charolais to £1160 (£247) and a 420kg Charolais sold to £1040.

Smaller ones sold to £725 for a 290kg Charolais.

Weanling heifers sold to £970 for a 460kg Charolais (£211) with a 475kg Charolais to £910,a 360kg Charolais sold to £850, with smaller sorts selling to £550 for a 245kg Limousin.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 485kg Charolais to £1190 (£245) 470kg Charolais to £1160 (£247) 495kg Charolais to £1140 (£230) 420kg Charolais to £1040 (£248) and 420kg Charolais to £1030. Newtownbutler producer 610kg Fleckvieh to £1100, 495kg Fleckvieh to £955, 500kg Charolais to £870 and 340kg Charolais to £580. Rosslea producer 450kg Limousin to £985. Lisbellaw producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £885, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £825, 370kg Limousin to £770 and 390kg Limousin to £755. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £725. Brookeborough producer 280kg Limousin to £650. Lisnaskea producer 2 x 300kg Belted Galloway to £545 each and 300kg Belted Galloway to £510.Culkey producer 230kg Charolais to £535. Enniskillen producer 255kg Limousin to £500. Bellanaleck producer 270kg Belgian Blue to £460, 225kg Hereford to £420 and 250kg Simmental to £400.

Weanling heifers

Rosslea producer 460kg Charolais to £970, 375kg Charolais to £875, and 360kg Limousin to £850. Culkey producer 475kg Charolais to £910, 390kg Charolais to £720, 325kg Charolais to £685, 290kg Limousin to £675, 330kg Charolais to £620, and 295kg Charolais to £585. Tamlaght producer 400kg Hereford to £860. Rosslea producer 465kg Belgian Blue to £860 and 335kg Belgian Blue to £550. Fivemiletown producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. Bellanaleck producer 245kg Limousin to £550, 225kg Simmental to £505, 225kg Limousin to £500 and 220kg Shorthorn to £400. Brookeborough producer 245kg Hereford to £510.