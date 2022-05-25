Male weanlings selling to £1190 at Lisnaskea

This week strong male weanlings sold to £1190 for a 485kg Charolais (£245) with a 470kg Charolais to £1160 (£247) and a 420kg Charolais sold to £1040.
Smaller ones sold to £725 for a 290kg Charolais.
Weanling heifers sold to £970 for a 460kg Charolais (£211) with a 475kg Charolais to £910,a 360kg Charolais sold to £850, with smaller sorts selling to £550 for a 245kg Limousin.
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Newtownbutler producer 485kg Charolais to £1190 (£245) 470kg Charolais to £1160 (£247) 495kg Charolais to £1140 (£230) 420kg Charolais to £1040 (£248) and 420kg Charolais to £1030. Newtownbutler producer 610kg Fleckvieh to £1100, 495kg Fleckvieh to £955, 500kg Charolais to £870 and 340kg Charolais to £580. Rosslea producer 450kg Limousin to £985. Lisbellaw producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £885, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £825, 370kg Limousin to £770 and 390kg Limousin to £755. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £725. Brookeborough producer 280kg Limousin to £650. Lisnaskea producer 2 x 300kg Belted Galloway to £545 each and 300kg Belted Galloway to £510.Culkey producer 230kg Charolais to £535. Enniskillen producer 255kg Limousin to £500. Bellanaleck producer 270kg Belgian Blue to £460, 225kg Hereford to £420 and 250kg Simmental to £400.
Weanling heifers
Rosslea producer 460kg Charolais to £970, 375kg Charolais to £875, and 360kg Limousin to £850. Culkey producer 475kg Charolais to £910, 390kg Charolais to £720, 325kg Charolais to £685, 290kg Limousin to £675, 330kg Charolais to £620, and 295kg Charolais to £585. Tamlaght producer 400kg Hereford to £860. Rosslea producer 465kg Belgian Blue to £860 and 335kg Belgian Blue to £550. Fivemiletown producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. Bellanaleck producer 245kg Limousin to £550, 225kg Simmental to £505, 225kg Limousin to £500 and 220kg Shorthorn to £400. Brookeborough producer 245kg Hereford to £510.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand for all sorts.