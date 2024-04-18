Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two properties in the Mullaghbawn and Banbridge areas were searched on Wednesday 17 April as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting of a man in a car park at Rathfriland Road in Banbridge on Friday evening.

The man, aged 39, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody at this time.

The injured man, aged in his 40s, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Detectives investigating a shooting incident in Banbridge on Friday 12 April have arrested a man following searches in the Mullaghbawn and Banbridge areas. (Pic: stock image)

A number of items were recovered and have been taken away for further examination.

Officers continue to appeal for information and would ask anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.