Man and company fined for waste offences at magistrates’ court

The company F McParland & Co Ltd., also of 44 Glen Road, Jerrettpass, Newry, was fined £6,000 for one breach of waste management legislation (plus a £15 offender’s levy).

Between November 2014 and August 2016, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) investigated a site at 44 Glen Road Jerrettspass, Newry, where approximately 30,143 tonnes of controlled waste was infilled without a waste management or appropriate exemption being in place for the waste.

Controlled waste found on the site included concrete, bricks, electrical wiring, metal, textiles, plastics, timber, breeze blocks and cabling mixed with soil stones and clay.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...