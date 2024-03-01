Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision involving a grey Audi A6, a black Citroen Volcane and a silver Volkswagen Golf in the Ballyhill Road area shortly after 10.10pm.

“The driver of the Audi A6, a man aged in his 30s, and the passenger of the Volkswagen Golf, a woman, aged in her 20s, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man remains in hospital for treatment at this time. (Pic: Stock Image)

“The road was closed for some time overnight, but has since reopened.”Inspector Adair continued: “Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 2104 of 29/02/24.”Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/