Man arrested after early morning stabbing incident

The incident occurred at a house in the Grove Road area of Ballymena, shortly after 4am, this morning (Wednesday 14 September).

It was reported that a man forced his way into the property through the front door and made his way inside, where he stabbed a male occupant a number of times causing serious injuries to his head, neck and abdomen.

The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains in a serious condition.

A short time later, officers arrested a 28-year-old man at a house in Cullybackey on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detectives investigating this incident would ask anyone with any information that could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 179 14/09/22.