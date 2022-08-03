Man arrested after police helicopter is tasked to assist officers

Officers from Sperrin North Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the Main Street area of Plumbridge at around 8pm when they stopped a grey-coloured Volkswagen Passat.

Enquiries revealed the same vehicle may have been involved in an incident on the Letterkenny Road in Derry/Londonderry earlier that day.

As police were dealing with the incident last night, the driver of the vehicle drove off.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

A police pursuit resulted in the vehicle coming to a stop on Curlyhill Road in Strabane.

Officers, with assistance from the police helicopter, subsequently located and detained a 19-year-old man who had made off from the vehicle.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and having no driving licence. He remains in custody at this time.

Sergeant Caldwell said: “This is a great example of proactive policing, involving our District Neighbourhood officers and our Air Support Unit.”

Police appeal to anyone who may have captured the movements of the Volkswagen Passat prior to, or after 8pm, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1760 of 02/08/22.