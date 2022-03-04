Man arrested as part of investigation involving fishing industry released on bail

The man was arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, assisted by local officers and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. This is part of an investigation into labour exploitation involving the fishing industry.

He was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of human trafficking and has been assisting police with enquiries.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly, from the Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit, commented: “We are committed to helping victims of all types of exploitation. “In this case, the suspected victims were a number of foreign national men who were employed on a fishing vessel. “While circumstances may vary, the common factor is exploitation.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Victims are controlled – whether by physical or emotional threats or the removal of identity documents, such as passports – and made to work with little or no payment for their efforts. “This is, unfortunately, often an unseen crime, as victims are afraid to speak out.

“And, where individuals are trafficked from overseas, there are often language barriers preventing them from communicating with police or others who could help. “I’m asking everyone to be our eyes and ears, and to help stop this unacceptable crime.” Police are asking anyone with information or concerns to contact them on 101, in an emergency 999, or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.

Take a look at the ‘Human Trafficking’ page on the Police Service’s website for information on tell-tale signs to look out for. Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit also work closely with a range of further partners.

They include the Department of Justice, An Garda Síochána, National Crime Agency, Public Prosecution Service, and fellow members of the Organised Crime Task Force.