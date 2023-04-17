Detectives investigating the attempted thefts of three ATMs in County Antrim have conducted a search and arrested a man.

Detectives from Antrim CID conducted the search in the Randalstown area this morning (Monday 17 April) following the attempted thefts of ATMs on Sunday 5 March.

A 29-year-old man arrested this morning in connection with the attempted thefts has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Sometime between 2am and 5am, police received reports that ATMs had been tampered with in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine, Cushendall Road area of Ballymena and the Roguery Road area of Toomebridge.

“Our investigation into these incidents continues, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 373 of 05/03/23.

“I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant, and report to police any suspicious activity they see in their area to police on 101.”Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

