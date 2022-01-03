Man arrested following fatal stabbing in Downpatrick
A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man in Downpatrick this morning.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 2:06 pm
The incident is believed to have happened in the Church Street area of the town at around 11am, with the victim, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, commented: “We have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time.
“I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist in our investigation or who may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 497 of 03/01/22.” A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/