Man arrested following fatal stabbing in Downpatrick

The incident is believed to have happened in the Church Street area of the town at around 11am, with the victim, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, commented: “We have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist in our investigation or who may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 497 of 03/01/22.” A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI