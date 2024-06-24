Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested and subsequently charged to court in connection with a burglary and hit-and-run road traffic collision in Newry on Sunday morning (23 June).

Police received a report that a white BMW X5 had been stolen from outside a house in the Dublin Road area of Cloghoge.

A second report followed that two women were struck by the same type of vehicle in the Martins Lane area of Newry city.

As part of cross-border working, the suspect, a 37-year-old man was arrested by colleagues in An Garda Síochána in the Dundalk area on Sunday evening. The stolen vehicle was also seized, and will now undergo forensic examination.

The man has since been charged with a number of offences including, unauthorised use of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, aggravated burglary and false imprisonment.