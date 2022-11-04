Sergeant Harrison said: “Shortly after 8.40am on Friday 4 November, it was reported that a tractor and a grey SAAB 93 car were involved in the incident. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“The Northbound lane has now reopened following the road traffic collision.

"Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have dash-cam footage available or who saw the grey SAAB 93 travelling in the area at the time to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 392 04/11/22.”

On Friday 4 November, it was reported that a tractor and a grey SAAB 93 car were involved in the incident.