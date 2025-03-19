Man dies following farm accident in Co Tyrone
A man aged in his 40s has died following a farm accident in County Tyrone, police have confirmed.
The tragedy occurred yesterday evening (18 March) in the townland of Ballymongan near Castlederg.
A PSNI spokesperson commented: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death which occurred in the Pullytean Road area of Killeter on Tuesday, March 18.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”