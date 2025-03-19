Man dies following farm accident in Co Tyrone

A man aged in his 40s has died following a farm accident in County Tyrone, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragedy occurred yesterday evening (18 March) in the townland of Ballymongan near Castlederg.

A PSNI spokesperson commented: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death which occurred in the Pullytean Road area of Killeter on Tuesday, March 18.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”