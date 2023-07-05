Sergeant Green, from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Peugeot 207 car and a male pedestrian shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday night. Officers attended along with paramedics, however, the man sadly died from his injuries at the scene.”

They added: “The road has now reopened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway. I would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist with our investigation to the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2132 04/07/23.”