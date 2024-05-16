Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A County Monaghan man pleaded guilty on 22 February 2024 at Newry Crown Court to keeping controlled waste without a waste management licence.

James McCooey (77), of Thyholland, was sentenced on Thursday at Craigavon Crown Court, where he was fined £250.

Six other similar charges directed against him were not proceeded with and left on the books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offence related to the unauthorised keeping of controlled waste at a site owned by Mr McCooey, located in Middletown, County Armagh.

The site was visited on various occasions between November 2016 and November 2017 by officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) who identified that Mr McCooey was unlawfully keeping, by way of burial, approximately 5800 tonnes of controlled waste including soil, clay, concrete, brick, wood, metal and plastics.