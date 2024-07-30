Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road traffic collision last night (Monday).

The accident happened in Drumquin, Co Tyrone.

Inspector Laird said: “Officers received a report at approximately 7.50pm on Monday 29 July of a single-vehicle collision involving a black 2024 Suzuki S-Cross on the Dooish Road.

“Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid at the scene to a man, aged in his 60s, who was the driver of the vehicle. There were no other passengers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Drumquin. (stock image)

“The man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries – he remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The Dooish Road which was closed for a period to allow for further enquiries – has now fully reopened to motorists.