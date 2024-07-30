Man in critical condition following serious accident in County Tyrone
The accident happened in Drumquin, Co Tyrone.
Inspector Laird said: “Officers received a report at approximately 7.50pm on Monday 29 July of a single-vehicle collision involving a black 2024 Suzuki S-Cross on the Dooish Road.
“Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid at the scene to a man, aged in his 60s, who was the driver of the vehicle. There were no other passengers.
“The man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries – he remains in a critical condition at this time.
“The Dooish Road which was closed for a period to allow for further enquiries – has now fully reopened to motorists.
“Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1660 29/07/24.”