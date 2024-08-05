A man in his 50s has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Fermanagh on Sunday 4th August.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “At approximately 10.10am we received a report of a single vehicle collision on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the driver sadly passed away at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.

stock image

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 545 of 05/08/24.”

You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.