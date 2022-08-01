Man injured in serious road traffic collision has died

The two-vehicle collision, which occurred on Tuesday 26 July on Melmount Road, involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry, and was reported to police at around 1.50pm.

Police, along with other emergency services, attended the scene where the driver of the van was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.

The man sadly passed away in hospital yesterday, Sunday 31 July.

PSNI at accident scene