Jason Erdis was convicted of burglary, assault on police and possession of Class C controlled drug after entering guilty plea.Commenting, Detective Inspector Handley said: "A report was made to police shortly before 5pm on Thursday, 23rd February that entry had been gained to a property in the Lisnasure area."A gun safe containing a shotgun, some ammunition and a quantity of jewellery were stolen."While carrying out enquiries and attempting to arrest the suspect, Erdis assaulted a police officer by punching him to the head."A quantity of Class C controlled drugs were also located, as well as the stolen items."Erdis was subsequently handed down a 34-month sentence on Thursday, 30th November in court."He has been ordered to serve half of his sentence in custody and the remaining 17 months on licence."The fact that Mr Erdis has been brought before the court offers reassurance that we remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved in criminal and drug-related activity."